Police connect with community during National Night Out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve.

Children, adults and even pets came out for the events to their relationship with officers.

Cincinnati Officer Jacob Hicks said he had kids asking him questions about how police respond to situations. He said the kids were invested in how police could improve communications with residents.

“I’ve had the opportunity, even today, to meet about 10 or 15 young youth from the neighborhood here that have come out and talk to me that really were interested in talking to a police officer,” said Hicks. “And this was their opportunity to feel comfortable in this environment to do so where they weren’t they weren’t necessarily comfortable otherwise.”

National Night Out celebrations included music, fun events, and of course, some good food.

Greenhills Police Chief Neil Ferdelman said events like National Night Out humanize the people behind the badge.

“Most of the time, when people see police officers, we’re either stopping a motorist or giving a ticket, we’re towing a car, making an arrest of a brother or a loved one or something, so we like to do the friendly things just to show that we’re moms and dads and brothers and sisters as well” explained Chief Ferdelman.

In Middletown, a k-9 officer performed a demonstration with an arrest as purple and white smoke engulfed the cheering crowd.

It’s a large turnout here in Middletown for National Night Out @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PY0d882rx0 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 2, 2022

A Newport officer said no words can describe the kind of support events like National Night Out bring from the community.

“Words can’t express it,” said Newport Captain Paul Kunkel. “The change is who I am and I think it changes everybody here when they come here and they see what’s going on. A little piece of them they leave behind and they gain something.”

