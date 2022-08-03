Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the face in a home invasion in Cincinnati and hospitalized early Wednesday, according to police and fire officials.

Officers responded to Delhi Avenue in East Price Hill at 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting after multiple people wearings masks entered a home.

The victim, who was shot in the upper lip area, was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials say.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not released.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.

Cincinnati police now three hours into this investigation. They tell me the intruders wore masks as they entered the home. Police say leading up to this, there was an ongoing dispute between the people involved in this incident @fox19 https://t.co/ExRRoh8j4j — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) August 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.