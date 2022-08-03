Woman shot in face in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and fire officials.

Officers responded to Delhi Avenue in East Price Hill at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting after multiple people entered a home.

The victim, who was shot in the upper lip area, was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials say.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not released.

