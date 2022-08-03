Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman shot in face in Cincinnati, police say

A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and fire officials. Officers responded to Delhi Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and fire officials.

Officers responded to Delhi Avenue in East Price Hill at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting after multiple people entered a home.

The victim, who was shot in the upper lip area, was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials say.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not released.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
Denzel Fuller
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here
A Tri-State family's Kia was stolen because of a video on social media that shows how to do it.
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda
NKY man accused of raping 14-year-old arrested trying to flee country

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday....
Heat Advisory: Feel-like 100-105
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Overnight Forecast Update - Clear and Muggy, Heat Advisory Wednesday
Overnight Forecast Update - Clear and Muggy, Heat Advisory Wednesday