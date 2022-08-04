Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

2 arrested in woman’s shooting during home invasion

Woman Shot in the Face on Delhi Ave. in East Price Hill
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are under arrest in connection with a home invasion that ended with a woman shot in the face in East Price Hill earlier this week.

Andre Green, 28, of West Price Hill, and Johann Hart, 18, of East Price Hill were both wearing masks when they forced their way into a residence on Delhi Avenue early Wednesday and shot the victim, police say.

Green is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of felonious assault, aggravated burglary, failure to comply with police, obstruction of official business and falsification.

His bond was set Thursday morning at $750,000.

Hart is under arrest on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

His bond was set at $300,00.

The victim was shot in the upper lip area and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Latest News

Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for...
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says
The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Arms & Accessories on Harrison Avenue,...
$3,000 reward possible for info in Cheviot gun store theft
Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Front lawns are transformed into a picker’s paradise along US 127 Thursday through Sunday.
World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Thursday