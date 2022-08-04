2 arrested in woman’s shooting during home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are under arrest in connection with a home invasion that ended with a woman shot in the face in East Price Hill earlier this week.

Andre Green, 28, of West Price Hill, and Johann Hart, 18, of East Price Hill were both wearing masks when they forced their way into a residence on Delhi Avenue early Wednesday and shot the victim, police say.

Green is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of felonious assault, aggravated burglary, failure to comply with police, obstruction of official business and falsification.

His bond was set Thursday morning at $750,000.

Hart is under arrest on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

His bond was set at $300,00.

The victim was shot in the upper lip area and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police and fire officials said.

