25th Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule released

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 25th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule was unveiled on Wednesday night at Skyline Chili in downtown Cincinnati.

The showdown kicks off on Thursday, August 18, and delivers big time rivalry games all season long through Friday, October 28. FOX19 NOW will have live coverage at games all season long.

The complete schedule is below.

Thursday, August 18 (Showdown Kickoff)

Huber Heights Wayne at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Taft at Roger Bacon, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Lawrenceburg at East Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Colerain at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Lakota West at Lakota East, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 2

Loveland at Milford, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Simon Kenton at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Moeller at St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 23

Kettering Alter at McNicholas, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Clinton-Massie at Western Brown, 7 p.m.

Winton Woods at Kings, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 7

Conner at Cooper, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 14

Turpin at Anderson,7 p.m.

Friday, October 21

La Salle at Elder, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Covington Catholic at Ryle, 7 p.m.

