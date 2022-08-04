Contests
$3,000 reward possible for info in Cheviot gun store theft

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A reward of possibly $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who stole a gun from a Cheviot gun shop.

The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Arms & Accessories on Harrison Avenue, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Three people walked into the licensed gun shop and two of them kept the store owner busy while the third stole the gun, according to the ATF. The three then left the store.

The ATF said that the three suspects might also have ties to the Dayton area.

The reward is being offered jointly by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSFF).

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.

