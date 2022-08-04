Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY

Eight new emergency responders were sent to Hazard, Kentucky to relieve flood workers that have...
Eight new emergency responders were sent to Hazard, Kentucky to relieve flood workers that have been helping for the past several days.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday.

The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days.

The operation is expected to last 10 days, according to Butler County Lt. Joe Fuller.

Sheriff Richard Jones has sent a total of nine emergency responders to the area to help with flood relief.

The emergency response team will be assisting the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Management Team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

Latest News

Male fatally struck by train in Evendale
Pedestrian fatally hit by train may have been traveling on it from out of state, police say
Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!
Frank's Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update