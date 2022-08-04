Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday.

The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days.

The operation is expected to last 10 days, according to Butler County Lt. Joe Fuller.

Sheriff Richard Jones has sent a total of nine emergency responders to the area to help with flood relief.

The emergency response team will be assisting the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Management Team.

