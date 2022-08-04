Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed...
Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law 'essential to the survival of a democracy,' Collins says
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts