Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Sharonville

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sharonville police are on scene investigating after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road.

The male’s identity and circumstances leading up to his death are not yet known, coroner’s officials say.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene ith all the latest updates.

