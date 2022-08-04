Contests
Fatal crash closes Westwood Northern Boulevard

One person is dead in a crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard early Thursday,...
One person is dead in a crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westwood Northern Boulevard is closed due to a fatal crash.

The road is expected to be blocked through the morning rush.

The crash was reported between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Section is investigating.

