Fatal crash closes Westwood Northern Boulevard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westwood Northern Boulevard is closed due to a fatal crash.
The road is expected to be blocked through the morning rush.
The crash was reported between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Section is investigating.
