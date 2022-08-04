Contests
FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours in afternoon thunderstorms

A few strong storms could lead to gusty winds and heavy downpours this afternoon and evening
Tracking threats for heavy downpours and gusty winds on Thursday. Rain chances dwindle, but...
Tracking threats for heavy downpours and gusty winds on Thursday. Rain chances dwindle, but still remain into the weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds, but humidity continues. Temperatures by the lunch hour reach the mid 80s, but scattered showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage moving in from the southwest towards the northeast. Because of the threat of disruptive weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.

  • WHY: Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding. In addition, strong and gusty winds may accompany some thunderstorms. This will disrupt travel Thursday afternoon, evening as well as Friday morning.
  • WHEN: Between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. moving in from the southwest towards the northeast on Thursday. For Friday, expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast.
  • WHAT you can do: Stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team for forecast updates. Have ways to receive alerts, such as using the First Alert Weather app!

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered before more rain and storms arrive Friday morning around 5 a.m. and continues into the midday hours. Rain-cooled air will limit highs only in the low to mid 80s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with morning showers and thunderstorms, but during the afternoon rain chances dwindle, but skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Humid conditions linger through the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday will also be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday as temperatures drop going into the middle of the work week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s as drier air moves in with more seasonable air going into the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

