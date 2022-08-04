First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, returning Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Heavy downpours are expected Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a risk of high water and flooding.

Standing water could impact travel with potential traffic.

Stay with FOX19 NOW through the day and be sure to watch live on air starting at 3 p.m. for your latest weather and traffic updates.

Rain is expected to briefly stop overnight and then resume after 5 a.m. Friday, just in time for the morning commute.

