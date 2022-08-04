Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, returning Friday

(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Heavy downpours are expected Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a risk of high water and flooding.

Standing water could impact travel with potential traffic.

Stay with FOX19 NOW through the day and be sure to watch live on air starting at 3 p.m. for your latest weather and traffic updates.

Rain is expected to briefly stop overnight and then resume after 5 a.m. Friday, just in time for the morning commute.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

