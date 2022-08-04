Fundraiser planned for Tri-State girl, 10, facing childhood brain cancer

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A fundraiser will be held Thursday for a 10-year-old girl battling what could be her fourth brain cancer diagnosis.

Callie Cossman has already been through a lot in her young life. She received her diagnosis when she was just 3.

“They found a mass on the back of her brain, and it’s called medulloblastoma,” said Callie’s mom, Samantha Johnson.

Doctors performed three brain surgeries on Callie in a matter of weeks. She followed them up with nine rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation sessions.

After all that, Callie and her family thought the cancer was gone. But it came back when she was 5 and again when she was 7.

“It’s terrible, because it’s like every time we feel like we can breathe, it’s back again,” Johnson said.

Callie’s most recent surgery happened just weeks ago, and the stitches are still fresh. She and her family are anxiously awaiting the pathology report to see if the spot surgeons removed from her brain is cancerous.

Johnson admits to being scared of what the future holds. The ongoing medical expenses are also a concern.

That’s why the community is hosting Thursday’s fundraiser.

The “Rally for Callie” will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church in Montford Heights. There will be raffle baskets, auctions and more.

