Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+.

With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras.

The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46 is due at purchase.

The Prestige+ plus pass is $31/month ($399 total). $58 is due at purchase.

>> Full benefits for both passes here <<

If purchased by Aug. 14, customers will receive a free bring-a-friend ticket and a fast lane pass to use this fall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.