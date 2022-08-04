Contests
Kings Island debuts two new passes

50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides, foods and new experiences that tell the story of the park for the last 50 years. The view of International St. with the Eiffle Tower in the background.(Joe Simon/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+.

With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras.

The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46 is due at purchase.

The Prestige+ plus pass is $31/month ($399 total). $58 is due at purchase.

>> Full benefits for both passes here <<

If purchased by Aug. 14, customers will receive a free bring-a-friend ticket and a fast lane pass to use this fall.

