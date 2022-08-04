Man beats his own mother so severely her lungs bleed: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lockland man is accused of beating his own mother so severely that she was hospitalized with bleeding in her lungs, court records show.

Jareau Conyers, 29, was arrested early Thursday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of domestic violence and one count of felonious assault.

One of the domestic violence charges relates to another woman.

But the other two are the result of what police describe in court records as a brutal assault on his mother.

Lockland police wrote in an affidavit Conyers repeatedly struck his mother with closed fists in her face and abdomen at a residence in the 200 block of Carthage Avenue.

“The victim is anemic and it was discovered that during the course of the assault she was forced into a shower where Jareau Conyers ran cold water over her. After the victim was let out of the shower Jareau Conyers continued to strike the victim in the face and abdomen.

“The resulting injuries, which include two black eyes, fractured ribs on the right side and a hemothorax (bleeding in the lungs), were severe enough to (go to) the hospital.”

Conyers and another person drove the victim to Christ Hospital.

As soon as she arrived, hospital workers said her injuries required treatment at the emergency room at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the region’s only Level I trauma center with one of the best emergency medicine programs in the country.

An ambulance took the woman to UC Medical Center.

While she was at the hospital, an officer saw bruising on the victim’s eyes, arms, legs nad neck area due to injuries that she suffered in prior assaults, police wrote in a sworn statement.

The victim told authorities Conyers assaulted her the previous day as well, choking her and pushing her down, according to the affidavit.

When he appeared in court Thursday morning, the judge set his bond at $150,000.

Conyers has been arrested previously and convicted on charges of burglary and unauthorized use of property

In December 2020, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge after Lockland police said he choked a woman and slammed her to the ground, court records show.

The case was dismissed after she failed to appear in court when subpoenas were issued for her testimony.

