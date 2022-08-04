Contests
Man sentenced for possessing firearms; US attorney says Marshals potentially ‘lured into an ambush’

Pistol found stuffed in couch where child was resting
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.(piqsels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.

William Dishman, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) on Aug. 6, 2021, as they executed a search of his wife’s property in Cincinnati, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

She said she had not seen her husband for more than a month but during agents’ search of her apartment, they found Dishman hiding in a wooden box underneath a furnace in one of the bedroom closets, the news release says.

SOFAST members discovered an assault rifle with an extended magazine and four pistols during their search, according to the U.S. Attorney, and one of the pistols was hidden in a couch where a child was sleeping.

Parker says the danger to the officers executing the arrest warrant was not hypothetical.

“They were potentially being lured into an ambush inside while Dishman hid. It is even more egregious that this occurred in the same apartment where a child was sleeping,” Parker said.

The news release says Dishman was previously convicted of burglary of a pharmacy and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in Pennsylvania.

He was released from prison and an arrest warrant was issued after reports that Dishman violated the terms of his supervised release.

