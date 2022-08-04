Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pedestrian fatally hit by train may have been traveling on it from out of state, police say

Male fatally struck by train in Evendale
Male fatally struck by train in Evendale(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road about 3:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed the male may have been traveling on the train from out of state, police wrote in a news release.

“Due to pending identification and notification, the Evendale Police Department will not be releasing any further details at this time,” the release states.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

Latest News

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - and she’s adorable
Frank's Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
One person is dead in a crash that shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard early Thursday,...
Fatal crash closes Westwood Northern Boulevard