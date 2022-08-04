Pedestrian fatally hit by train may have been traveling on it from out of state, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road about 3:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed the male may have been traveling on the train from out of state, police wrote in a news release.

“Due to pending identification and notification, the Evendale Police Department will not be releasing any further details at this time,” the release states.

