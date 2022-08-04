Contests
Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on regular patrol and noticed it was microchipped.(City of Borger)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (CNN) – A four-legged best friend will soon be back home after a dognapping that happened nearly five years ago.

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on patrol and noticed it was microchipped.

The owner was contacted and told authorities she’s excited Sheba was found.

Sheba’s abduction was caught on home surveillance video. Someone in a truck is seen coming to the owner’s home and taking the dog from the yard.

She was found more than 600 miles from her home, so authorities are now working on a plan to get Sheba returned to her owner.

