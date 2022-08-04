Contests
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect.

Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday.

A few hours after officers arrived, they arrested 22-year-old Denzel Fuller, jail officials told FOX19 NOW on Monday.

Denzel is being held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials said.

Terry is Denzel’s uncle, according to the Middletown PIO.

Denzel Fuller
Denzel Fuller(Middletown City Jail)

As of Monday, Middletown police said they were still trying to figure out the motive in the deadly shooting. The suspect and victim were arguing before the shooting, police explained.

