Veteran crosses the U.S. on horseback to raise money, travels through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine Corps veteran who is crossing the U.S. on his horse, entered Cincinnati Thursday morning in hopes to raise money for veterans with PTSD and people in need.

U.S. veteran Matt Perella is on a 4,000-mile journey with his horse, Buck and dog, Raffe, in hopes to raise $10 million for The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch, that will be built in Asheville, North Carolina.

“The more land the ranch has, the more horses [the ranch] can house, and the more retreats can be hosted at once,” Perella said. “This is aimed to be the ultimate feel good Ranch for veterans to come and enjoy absolutely free.”

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Perella travels the country via horseback with his dog, Raffe and his horse, Buck. (WXIX)

The organization not only helps veterans with PTSD, but also retired horses and dogs that are in kill shelters.

But the journey has been everything but easy for the “three amigos,” Spokesperson Yelena Scheidler said.

Along the way, Perella and his two furry friends have encountered “massive” horseflies in Ohio, “jagged” pavement and gravel in West Virginia and ticks in Maryland.

Five hours a day was spent picking ticks out of Raffe, Perella mentioned.

In addition to the troubling terrain, not having a driver to carry supplies for him, Raffe and Buck has been a challenge too, Perella added.

However, the journey has allowed the veteran and his animals to meet a few kind people along the way that have helped with a place to stay and have donated to the organization, Scheidler said.

The three amigos began their coast to coast travels in Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware on April 30, and are hoping to reach San Francisco by winter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.