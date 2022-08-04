Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Veteran crosses the U.S. on horseback to raise money, travels through Cincinnati

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Perella travels the country via horseback with his dog, Raffe...
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Perella travels the country via horseback with his dog, Raffe and his horse, Buck.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine Corps veteran who is crossing the U.S. on his horse, entered Cincinnati Thursday morning in hopes to raise money for veterans with PTSD and people in need.

U.S. veteran Matt Perella is on a 4,000-mile journey with his horse, Buck and dog, Raffe, in hopes to raise $10 million for The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch, that will be built in Asheville, North Carolina.

“The more land the ranch has, the more horses [the ranch] can house, and the more retreats can be hosted at once,” Perella said. “This is aimed to be the ultimate feel good Ranch for veterans to come and enjoy absolutely free.”

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Perella travels the country via horseback with his dog, Raffe...
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Perella travels the country via horseback with his dog, Raffe and his horse, Buck.(WXIX)

The organization not only helps veterans with PTSD, but also retired horses and dogs that are in kill shelters.

But the journey has been everything but easy for the “three amigos,” Spokesperson Yelena Scheidler said.

Along the way, Perella and his two furry friends have encountered “massive” horseflies in Ohio, “jagged” pavement and gravel in West Virginia and ticks in Maryland.

Five hours a day was spent picking ticks out of Raffe, Perella mentioned.

In addition to the troubling terrain, not having a driver to carry supplies for him, Raffe and Buck has been a challenge too, Perella added.

However, the journey has allowed the veteran and his animals to meet a few kind people along the way that have helped with a place to stay and have donated to the organization, Scheidler said.

The three amigos began their coast to coast travels in Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware on April 30, and are hoping to reach San Francisco by winter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

Latest News

Breonna Taylor
4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
Front lawns are transformed into a picker’s paradise along US 127 Thursday through Sunday.
World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Thursday
Jareau Conyers
Man beats his own mother so severely her lungs bleed: court docs
Eight new emergency responders were sent to Hazard, Kentucky to relieve flood workers that have...
Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY