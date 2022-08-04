Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect.

The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20.

Sitting in the parking lot several rows away is a light-colored SUV.

As the 84-year-old gets in her car, the SUV pulls closer, eventually parking two rows behind the woman’s car.

The video shows a man getting out of the SUV and running up to the woman before she can close her car door. The suspect reaches into the car and then runs away with what appears to be the victim’s purse or shopping bags.

The suspect gets back in the SUV and drives away.

Call Detective French at 513-425-7742 or police dispatch at 513-425-7700 (option zero) if you recognize the man or the SUV seen in the video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.