Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office

The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her.

Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Later on in the day, Richardson picked the victim up, thinking she was getting a ride to her grandmother’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Richardson was driving when he started punching the victim in the face, as many as 20 times, the sheriff’s office wrote in their press release.

The 29-year-old parked the vehicle in a gravel parking lot on Mineola Pile and Dolwicj Drive. The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.

Jamal Richardson, 29, is charged with rape, kidnapping-adult and assault, the Boone County...
It was in the parking lot where Richardson told the victim to take off her clothes, raping and sodomizing her, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson drove away after the assault and left the victim stranded.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Richardson, who was then charged with rape, kidnapping-adult and assault, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond and will be extradited to Boone County.

