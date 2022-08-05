Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Latest News

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday with back-to-school savings and more
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America