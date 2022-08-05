Amazon Prime semi leaks 150 gallons of fuel along SB I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon Prime semi tractor-trailer leaked about 150 gallons of diesel fuel along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe on Friday morning, according to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency.

The right lane of the highway was shut down just past Ohio 63 for more than an hour until the spill was cleaned up.

Monroe Fire Department stopped the fuel leak and used spill dikes to form a temporary barrier to contain the spill, according to the EMA.

“Ohio EPA is on-scene overseeing remediation. The wreck is cleared and all lanes of the highway are back open,” wrote Matt Haverkos, EMA director, in an email to FOX19 NOW.

This is the Amazon Prime semi truck that leaked the fuel SB I-75 in Monroe@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/m9HRwFOy0A — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 5, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Amazon Prime truck loses 100+ gallons of fuel SB75 at Monroe exit. Right lane expected to be tied up for hours while hazmat crews get a handle on this @FOX19 #FirstAlertTraffic #TheTrafficGuy pic.twitter.com/aYprgsbOgL — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 5, 2022

Monroe fire crews and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were initially called to the highway shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

There was no crash, but the semi was reportedly leaking fuel, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.