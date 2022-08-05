Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police.

It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.

Police are searching for two male suspects believed to be in their mid 20s.

One neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she’s still shaken up after happening upon the scene.

“I was already freaking out,” the woman said. “I was having really bad anxiety. I was shaking driving home. I didn’t know what was going on. It could have been anything.”

The woman, who is friends with the victim, says she now fears for her family living on the road.

“I will not come home and be by myself,” she said. “I will not come home if nobody is here. I will call and go somewhere else. I don’t really know. Honestly, I don’t want to be here though. Anywhere but here.”

Reading police began patrolling and serving Blanch Avenue three-and-a-half years. Officers say this is the first incident of this kind in this family-filled neighborhood.

Police say the DNA evidence could take a few months to get back from the lab.

If you have any information about this home invasion or the whereabouts of either of the two suspects, you’re urged to contact Reading police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.