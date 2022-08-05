Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert

Police say two men in their 20s attacked her with knives in broad daylight.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police.

It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.

Police are searching for two male suspects believed to be in their mid 20s.

One neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she’s still shaken up after happening upon the scene.

“I was already freaking out,” the woman said. “I was having really bad anxiety. I was shaking driving home. I didn’t know what was going on. It could have been anything.”

The woman, who is friends with the victim, says she now fears for her family living on the road.

“I will not come home and be by myself,” she said. “I will not come home if nobody is here. I will call and go somewhere else. I don’t really know. Honestly, I don’t want to be here though. Anywhere but here.”

Reading police began patrolling and serving Blanch Avenue three-and-a-half years. Officers say this is the first incident of this kind in this family-filled neighborhood.

Police say the DNA evidence could take a few months to get back from the lab.

If you have any information about this home invasion or the whereabouts of either of the two suspects, you’re urged to contact Reading police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Latest News

High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ shooting of 18-year-old Hamilton woman
A Tesla electric car (not vehicle described in story)
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat caught at 118mph in 25mph zone
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday with back-to-school savings and more
FILE - Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays on Aug. 5, 2020, at the King County...
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes