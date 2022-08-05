Contests
Baby hippo needs a name: Submit your suggestions here

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fiona’s new sibling is in need of a name and the Cincinnati Zoo is asking for your suggestions.

Bibi and her calf had a good first night together, spending time bonding in the indoor pools, the Zoo tweeted.

Bibi gave birth to the baby hippo around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

>> Submit your baby name suggestions here <<

The hippo team noticed a difference in Bibi’s behavior on the morning of August 2 and the Zoo shared the news that she was showing signs consistent with being in labor. She was restless outside and then wanted to go inside and stay there.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

Five-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker are happy to hang out with each other and stay out of Bibi’s way while she bonds with the new calf.

Keepers have been separating them from Bibi periodically over the past weeks to get them used to being a duo. They’re so comfortable with each other now that 2000-pound Fiona has been seen napping on 4,500-pound Tucker.

Mom and baby will not be visible to the public right away, but the Zoo will share photos and videos if the care team is able to get them without disturbing them.

Tucker and Fiona will be in the outdoor habitat as usual except during key introduction times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

