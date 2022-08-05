Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson during an NFL football game against the Baltimore...
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)(David Kohl | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson surely made the day of one North Carolina restaurant worker when he left a $1,000 tip.

The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.

During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

Johnson has now gone from 1,000 receiving yard seasons to leaving $1,000 tips.

The Bengals legend left the gracious tip at Stephanie’s Restaurant II in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

In typical Ochocinco style, he left a message about his Madden moment when he scored six touchdowns in one game with himself.

He also left an endearing message for the server on the receipt: “I love you.”

Johnson’s generosity is nothing new to those that have followed his career.

In 2020, he paid an Ohio woman’s rent after she reached out to him on Twitter saying she was facing eviction.

The Miami, Florida native responded to her within minutes, letting her know he was taking care of it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

Latest News

CROSSTOWN SHOWDOWN
25th Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule released
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Reds latest trade sends Brandon Drury to Padres
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game...
Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Cincinnati Reds trade Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox