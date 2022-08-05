Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson surely made the day of one North Carolina restaurant worker when he left a $1,000 tip.

The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.

During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

Johnson has now gone from 1,000 receiving yard seasons to leaving $1,000 tips.

The Bengals legend left the gracious tip at Stephanie’s Restaurant II in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

In typical Ochocinco style, he left a message about his Madden moment when he scored six touchdowns in one game with himself.

He also left an endearing message for the server on the receipt: “I love you.”

Johnson’s generosity is nothing new to those that have followed his career.

In 2020, he paid an Ohio woman’s rent after she reached out to him on Twitter saying she was facing eviction.

The Miami, Florida native responded to her within minutes, letting her know he was taking care of it.

