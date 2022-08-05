Contests
Driver killed in Butler County crash

One person is dead in an early morning crash on California Road in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:45 a.m.

The chief deputy at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Dwyer, tells FOX19 NOW it appears the vehicle ran off the road, struck a driveway drain pipe and flipped over into a culvert or creek, trapping the driver inside.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name was not released.

California Road remains shut down north of Alert New London Road while the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

