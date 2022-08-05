FIRST ALERT: Disruptive downpours continue Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The threat of disruptive weather continues, prompting a First Alert Weather Day through Friday evening in the tri-state.

WHY: Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding. This will disrupt travel Friday midday and afternoon with ponding on roads, reduced visibility at times and even localized flooding.

WHEN: NOW through 8 p.m. Friday

WHAT you can do: Stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team for forecast updates. Have ways to receive alerts, such as using the First Alert Weather app

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist Friday afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and some cloud-to-ground lightning at times. The rain and storms taper off around sunset. Because of the rain-cooled air and cloud coverage, highs will only reach the low 80s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will have isolated scattered showers and possible storms early becoming widespread during the afternoon. Humid conditions linger through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and highs will be a little warmer thanks to the drier air.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday as temperatures drop going into the middle of the work week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s as drier air moves in with more seasonable air going into the end of next week.

