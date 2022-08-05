First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could bring flooding
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy downpours expected for the morning commute.
This is a slow-moving system that will keep heavy pockets of rain soaking the Tri-State until lunchtime.
Standing water could impact travel.
Parts of the region are under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
Rain-cooled air will limit highs only in the low to mid-80s.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening into Saturday morning.
