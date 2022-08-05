First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could bring flooding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy downpours expected for the morning commute.

This is a slow-moving system that will keep heavy pockets of rain soaking the Tri-State until lunchtime.

Standing water could impact travel.

Parts of the region are under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Friday.

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the shaded counties, for more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/ZoXnznXNsB — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) August 4, 2022

Rain-cooled air will limit highs only in the low to mid-80s.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Severe risk is low today, however heavy rain issues will remain. Expect pockets of heavy downpours at times, that could cause flooding issues. Some of these downpours will be heavy, then rain themselves out. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/e4XcIDGyYi — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) August 5, 2022

