First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could bring flooding

Frank's Weekend Forecast Outlook
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy downpours expected for the morning commute.

This is a slow-moving system that will keep heavy pockets of rain soaking the Tri-State until lunchtime.

Standing water could impact travel.

Parts of the region are under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Friday.

Rain-cooled air will limit highs only in the low to mid-80s.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening into Saturday morning.

