Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Hazmat, EPA responds to SB I-75 in Monroe after semi leaks ‘at least 100 gallons’ of diesel fuel

A Hazmat crew and the Environmental Protection Agency have joined other first responders on...
A Hazmat crew and the Environmental Protection Agency have joined other first responders on scene along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe where a semi tractor-trailer leaked at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel into a ditch Friday morning, dispatchers say.(ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hazmat crew and the Environmental Protection Agency have joined other first responders on scene along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe where an Amazon Prime semi tractor-trailer leaked at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel into a ditch Friday morning, according to dispatchers with Butler County, Monroe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The right lane of the highway is shut down just south of Ohio 63.

It is expected to be blocked for the foreseeable future while the fuel is cleaned up, a process that will be slowed by heavy downpours.

Monroe fire crews and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were initially called to the highway shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

There was no crash, but the semi was reportedly leaking fuel, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes

Latest News

Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is underway with back-to-school savings
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could bring flooding
Frank's Video Forecast For Friday
First Alert Friday Forecast Update
Men attack woman at knifepoint in her Arlington Heights home
Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert