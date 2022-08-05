Hazmat, EPA responds to SB I-75 in Monroe after semi leaks ‘at least 100 gallons’ of diesel fuel

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hazmat crew and the Environmental Protection Agency have joined other first responders on scene along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe where an Amazon Prime semi tractor-trailer leaked at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel into a ditch Friday morning, according to dispatchers with Butler County, Monroe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The right lane of the highway is shut down just south of Ohio 63.

It is expected to be blocked for the foreseeable future while the fuel is cleaned up, a process that will be slowed by heavy downpours.

Monroe fire crews and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were initially called to the highway shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

There was no crash, but the semi was reportedly leaking fuel, dispatchers say.

