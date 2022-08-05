Hazmat responds to semi leaking fuel SB I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Hazmat crews are responding to a semi tractor-trailer leaking a large amount of fuel into a ditch along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe, according to dispatchers with Butler County, Monroe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The right lane of the highway is shut down just south of Ohio 63.

It is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future while more emergency crews respond.

Monroe fire crews and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Butler County Emergency Management Agency is joining them, and dispatchers also were notifying the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Dispatchers confirm there is no crash but crews on scene are saying they think 100 gallons of fuel has leaked.

To make matters worse, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are crossing parts of the Tri-State, including Butler County.

That will make responding to and cleaning up this scene more difficult and time-consuming, dispatchers warn.

