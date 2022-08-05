Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ shooting of 18-year-old Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made.

Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.

Mikina’s mother, Barbie Riley, told FOX19 on Monday “everyone knows” who the shooter is.

Hamilton Police Det. Tony Kiep says it’s still an open investigation. Early reports of a white car fleeing from the scene appear now to be without merit, as Kiep says they have ruled the car out.

The detective believes there were multiple shooters, two at minimum. Police have identified persons of interest.

Landon Davis, Mikinia’s cousin, was one of the other shooting victims that night. “I only got hit in my arm, thank God,” he said Wednesday.

“All I know is I’m going to the ground... ‘Kina is on the ground... my brother is on the ground.”

Davis says he was shot from a distance. Asked whether he saw one of the shooters, he replied, “Just flames from the gun, from the gunfire. That’s it.”

Mikina’s boyfriend of several years, Antonio, was also shot. The three victim’s were at Antonio’s grandmother’s house that night.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.