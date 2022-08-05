Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ shooting of 18-year-old Hamilton woman

Aug. 27 will mark a year since Mikina Riley was shot at a Hamilton home. Police have multiple persons of interest.
High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made.

Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.

Mikina’s mother, Barbie Riley, told FOX19 on Monday “everyone knows” who the shooter is.

Hamilton Police Det. Tony Kiep says it’s still an open investigation. Early reports of a white car fleeing from the scene appear now to be without merit, as Kiep says they have ruled the car out.

The detective believes there were multiple shooters, two at minimum. Police have identified persons of interest.

Landon Davis, Mikinia’s cousin, was one of the other shooting victims that night. “I only got hit in my arm, thank God,” he said Wednesday.

“All I know is I’m going to the ground... ‘Kina is on the ground... my brother is on the ground.”

Davis says he was shot from a distance. Asked whether he saw one of the shooters, he replied, “Just flames from the gun, from the gunfire. That’s it.”

Mikina’s boyfriend of several years, Antonio, was also shot. The three victim’s were at Antonio’s grandmother’s house that night.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Latest News

Men attack woman at knifepoint in her Arlington Heights home
Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert
A Tesla electric car (not vehicle described in story)
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat caught at 118mph in 25mph zone
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday with back-to-school savings and more
FILE - Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays on Aug. 5, 2020, at the King County...
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes