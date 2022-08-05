Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of 8-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man was indicted Thursday in connection with the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in 2020.

Dwight Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, court documents say.

Cincinnati police found the body of Chance Gilbert inside an apartment building in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy on May 17, 2020.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said another child shot Chance.

Deters also said Chance and the other child were both playing with a gun.

At the time of the shooting, the prosecutor said the child who shot Chance would not face any charges but others might.

Deters said he believed the gun used in the killing was left out by an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this story.