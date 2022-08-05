Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of 8-year-old

8-year-old Chance Gilbert was fatally shot by another child as they both played with a gun on...
8-year-old Chance Gilbert was fatally shot by another child as they both played with a gun on May 17, 2020 in Mt. Airy, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man was indicted Thursday in connection with the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in 2020.

Dwight Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, court documents say.

Cincinnati police found the body of Chance Gilbert inside an apartment building in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy on May 17, 2020.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said another child shot Chance.

Deters also said Chance and the other child were both playing with a gun.

At the time of the shooting, the prosecutor said the child who shot Chance would not face any charges but others might.

Deters said he believed the gun used in the killing was left out by an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this story.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right) have both been sentenced to...
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
President Biden to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
President Biden to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to return this September.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September