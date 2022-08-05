Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Massage therapy convention coming to Cleveland as Deshaun Watson remains in spotlight

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Massage Therapy Association is set to have its annual convention this month in Cleveland.

The event will arrive just weeks after Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games for breaking personal conduct policy

Watson, who denies wrongdoing, has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists who claim he acted inappropriately during sessions.

The convention is happening from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.

Education options listed on the event website include lessons in sports massage, therapist/client relationships and more.

Middleburg Heights massage therapist reacts to Deshaun Watson joining Cleveland Browns

On Tuesday, the American Massage Therapy Association released a statement reaffirming its commitment to safety:

“Massage therapists should never have to tolerate conduct outside the bounds of therapeutic massage therapy within a massage session. AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line to inappropriate touch should face the legal consequences. And it’s disappointing to see such a relatively light punishment from the NFL levied toward Deshaun Watson in their findings of his violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

If the NFL is concerned about professionalism and upholding high standards in the league, creating a safe workplace for all members of athletes’ care teams should be a priority. We hope the league is taking measures to ensure that the massage therapists on the Browns’ personnel and throughout the NFL, as well as those supporting individual athletes, are able to work in a safe and professional environment.

The alleged behavior, and the language used by the legal team and others involved in this case put professional, licensed massage therapists at risk by condoning inappropriate conduct in a massage environment.”

Watson’s suspension was recommended by former judge Sue Robinson, a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

The NFL filed an appeal Wednesday, and the Associated Press reports the league is “seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine.”

NFL appoints former New Jersey attorney general to hear league’s appeal on Watson case

Watson and the NFLPA have until end of business Friday to submit a formal response to the appeal.

Two separate grand juries in Harris County, Texas previously declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

Latest News

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State