New traffic pattern starts Monday in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The conversion of East McMillan Street and William Howard Taft Road between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue to two-way streets will begin on Monday, August 8.

McMillan is currently eastbound only and Taft is westbound only in these portions of East Walnut Hills.

Drivers will now be able to travel eastbound and westbound on Taft between May Street and Columbia Parkway and on McMillan between the ramp for I-71 to the merger of McMillan and Taft close to Columbia Parkway.

The actual conversion will take place in phases over two days beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and ending late in the day on Tuesday, August 9.

It includes new traffic islands, concrete curbs and driveway connections for businesses and homes along both streets.

The City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering says the new traffic pattern is an extension of a previous two-way conversion of McMillan and Taft in Walnut Hills.

The $3.2 million roadway project is slated for completion in October.

