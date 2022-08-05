NKU ranked among top 100 for most innovative universities globally

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - According to a new report by World’s Universities with Real Impact, a not-for-profit program, NKU was ranked in the Global Top 100 Innovative University rankings.

Ashish Vaidya, President of Northern Kentucky University, says, “[NKU is] in good company with institutions like Arizona State, MIT, Stanford, Penn and so on and so forth. We’re also ranked pretty high in the category of entrepreneurial spirit, coming in at No. 17, so we’re very pleased with this ranking.”

NKU ranked No. 78 overall in the top 100 internationally. NKU is No. 28 in the United States, higher than any school in the Greater Cincinnati region or in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Global Top 100 Innovative list includes universities like Arizona State University (No. 2), MIT (No. 3), Stanford (No. 4) and Penn (No. 5).

In addition to the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities rankings, Northern Kentucky University also ranked No. 17 globally in the category of entrepreneurial spirit. Out of schools and universities from the United States, that ranks sixth.

Universities are evaluated on six categories in the report: industrial application, entrepreneurial spirit, ethical value, student mobility and openness, crisis management, and fourth industrial revolution. Within each category, each school is then judged on three criteria: innovativeness, implementability, and impact.

The ranking is part of a not-for-profit program that uses qualitative data based on assessments from evaluators that include a blind review process.

NKU has several programs geared towards entrepreneurship and health innovation, and President Vaidya says these programs have direct impacts on the Tri-State.

“Eighty-two percent of our graduates stay in this region, so what that means is we’re adding to the economic civic and social prosperity of this region,” explained Vaidya. “So I’m incredibly proud of the fact that NKU provides that access and opportunity.”

You can find the full list of the top 100, here.

