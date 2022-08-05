Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday with back-to-school savings and more

Diapers qualify! Baseball gloves do not. Here’s everything you need to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday.
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans feeling the pinch of inflation can save on purchases including back-to-school supplies starting Friday.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • Clothing items priced at $75 or less;
  • School supplies priced at $20 or less; and
  • Items of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. Qualifying purchases are determined on an item-by-item basis. So, for example, you could buy three pairs of jeans, each costing $30, for a total of $90, and the whole transaction would be exempt from sales taxes.

Diapers qualify as a clothing item.

Some clothing items do not qualify, including accessories, protective equipment and sports and recreational equipment. Find the full list of non-qualifying items here.

Items purchases online are exempt, and orders qualify even if they are delivered after the exemption period. If all items in an order qualify as exempt, the shipping and handling charges are also exempt.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday began in 2019. It takes place on the first weekend of August every year.

Learn more about Ohio’s sales tax holiday here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

Latest News

FILE - Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays on Aug. 5, 2020, at the King County...
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
Colerain Township woman, Carol Miller, works six days a week at the age of 99.
Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
The robbery happened in the parking lot of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office