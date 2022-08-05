Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown.

“We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, one of our region’s most loved traditions,” said Spencer Mapes, Lead Event Manager for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “We’re proud to help Cincinnati celebrate its German roots and provide a memorable experience people return for year after year.”

Here are the days and hours the festival will take place:

Friday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m.-11p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Running of the Wieners will be included in the main event Friday due to its popularity in previous years. Dog owners can register online.

Over 700,000 people attended the three-day festival in 2021. It was the first year that the festival returned following the 2021 pandemic lockdown.

