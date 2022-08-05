Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September

Take a Half-Day! City-Wide Holiday Celebrates Early Opening of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati!
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to return this September.(tcw-wxix)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown.

“We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, one of our region’s most loved traditions,” said Spencer Mapes, Lead Event Manager for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “We’re proud to help Cincinnati celebrate its German roots and provide a memorable experience people return for year after year.”

Here are the days and hours the festival will take place:

  • Friday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m.-11p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 18 - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Running of the Wieners will be included in the main event Friday due to its popularity in previous years. Dog owners can register online.

Over 700,000 people attended the three-day festival in 2021. It was the first year that the festival returned following the 2021 pandemic lockdown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

Latest News

Lauren Minor returns to the FOX19 NOW morning show next week
Lauren Minor returns to the FOX19 NOW morning show next week
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
President Biden to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Baby hippo needs a name: Submit your suggestions here
One person is dead in an early morning crash on California Road in Morgan Township, according...
21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash