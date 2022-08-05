Contests
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat caught at 118mph in 25mph zone

The Canadian driver was cited with reckless operation of a vehicle.
A Tesla electric car (not vehicle described in story)
A Tesla electric car (not vehicle described in story)(WKYT)
By Cincinnati Enquirer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An 18-year-old Canadian man was ticketed Tuesday driving a Tesla over 100 mph down Main Street in Newtown while recording the trip for social media, police told our media partners at the Enquirer.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said the Telsa was clocked at 118 mph in a 25 mph zone, but by the time of the officer caught up to the driver he was driving 101 mph in a 35 mph zone.

“Not only were they driving 93 mph and 66 mph over the limit,” Synan said, “they were also distracted recording their recklessness on Snapchat.”

Synan said the driver was speeding on Main Street between the United Dairy Farmers and Roundbottom Road just before 2 a.m.

The driver from Cambridge, Ontario was cited with reckless operation of a vehicle.

“There is a time and place for everything,” Synan said. “In the center of our community is not the place or the time.”

A ticket issued to a Tesla driver in August 2022 in Newtown, Ohio.
A ticket issued to a Tesla driver in August 2022 in Newtown, Ohio.(Provided/Newtown Police Department)

