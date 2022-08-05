President Biden to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 8, according to the White House.

President Biden will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear.

The four will visit families affected by the devastation from recent flooding and survey recovery efforts at a local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) State Disaster Recovery Center, the White House announced Friday.

As of Thursday, the confirmed number of deaths from the flooding is 37, Gov. Beshear said.

>> How you can help the Eastern Kentucky flood victims <<

Kentucky State Police reports there are two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.

Aug. 8 will be the second time President Biden visits Kentucky. He previously visited Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes ripped through the area.

