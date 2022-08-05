Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.

Beasley along with Keyanta “Tay” Gardner, 23, of Batavia, were both charged in the killing.

Gardner was also sentenced to life in prison.

Farrell was reported missing by his family on July 6, 2021.

“As the missing person investigation progressed, New Richmond Police Department called in agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to assist. Ultimately, law enforcement discovered that Gardner conspired with Christian Beasley of Cincinnati to commit the murder of Bobby Farrell. Bobby Farrell’s body was discovered in Clermont County, Ohio, on July 12, 2021, and an autopsy confirmed both Farrell’s identity, as well as the cause of death,” Clermont County prosecutors said at the time.

When Farrell’s body was found, he had one apparent gunshot wound to his skull in the 2300 block of Ohio 222 in Monroe Township, court records state.

Bobby Farrell Jr. (Photo provided)

