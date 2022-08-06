Armed and dangerous man sought in Dayton shootings, FBI says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FBI Cincinnati on Friday identified the man sought in connection with a reported shooting that left four people dead in the Dayton area Friday.

The Dayton Daily News reports four people were shot and killed Friday morning in Butler Township.

The FBI and authorities in Butler Township are searching for Stephen Marlow. He is described as a person of interest.

Marlow has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington and could be in one of those cities, the FBI says.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Marlow was last seen in a white 2007 Ford Edge with Ohio plate JES 9806.

Call 937-233-2080, 1-800-Call-FBI or tips.fbi.gov with info.

