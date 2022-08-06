Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Coleman
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Bibi the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo gives birth to her baby.
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Stephen Marlow
Armed and dangerous man sought in Dayton shootings, FBI says
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update