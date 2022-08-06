Dayton shooting suspect possibly fled from Ohio, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) -An armed and dangerous suspect in connection with the Dayton shootings that happened Friday may have fled from Ohio, according to the Butler Township Police Department.

Officers say that Stephen Marlow is the primary suspect in the shooting deaths of multiple people on Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue.

The Dayton Daily News reports four people were shot and killed Friday morning.

The FBI and Butler Township authorities are still searching for Marlow and investigating all leads connected to the incident.

Marlow is still considered armed and dangerous. Police advise the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at I-800-CALL-FBI or call 911.

