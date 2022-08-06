Indiana legislature approves near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have become the first in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. He has not indicated whether he will sign it.

Indiana was among the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections for the procedure.

