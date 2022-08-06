Contests
Indiana legislature approves near-total abortion ban

It’s the first new abortion legislation passed since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative...
Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors and cheer outside legislative chambers, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, as lawmakers vote to concur on a near-total abortion ban, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)(Arleigh Rodgers | AP)
By ARLEIGH RODGERS
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have become the first in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. He has not indicated whether he will sign it.

Indiana was among the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws after the Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections for the procedure.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

