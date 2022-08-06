Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.

Officers discovered that Jada Ford, 21, was driving a Dodge Dart southbound on Reading Road when she hit Lacy Robinson, 78, as he was crossing the roadway, Theetge said.

The lieutenant colonel explains that Robinson was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is in serious condition. Ford was not injured.

Excessive speed and impairment did not play a factor in the crash, Theetge said.

Police say Ford was wearing a seatbelt.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

