Police at scene of tractor trailer crash on Hamilton Ave. at I-275 overpass

Police are at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass.

It unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Police say that the road is closed in both ways from Hamilton Avenue between Civic Center and Houston for an undetermined amount of time.

Police are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash on I-275 near the Hamilton Avenue exit.(Google Maps)

Medics were called, but did not transport anyone, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

