Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Slow Moving Thunderstorms Moving Through The Tri-State

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday look for isolated showers and possibly a few storms early becoming more numerous during the afternoon but still scattered. Humid conditions linger through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and highs will be a little warmer thanks to the drier air.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday, but as temperatures drop going into the middle of the work week some pleasant weather is on the way.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s as drier air moves in with more seasonable air going into the end of next week

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
Kings Island debuts two new passes
One person is dead in an early morning crash on California Road in Morgan Township, according...
21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash
The victim told detectives she feared for her life if she tried to escape.
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
Colerain Township woman, Carol Miller, works six days a week at the age of 99.
Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
Roxanne Barbara Hayes
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn

Latest News

logo
Humid, Warm Weekend, Scattered T-Storms
Tracking threat of excessive rainfall in the tri-state on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours dampen the Friday afternoon drive in the tri-state
Rain and thunderstorms persist into Friday afternoon, but drier air eventually works into the...
FIRST ALERT: Disruptive downpours continue Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain could bring flooding