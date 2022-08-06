Slow Moving Thunderstorms Moving Through The Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday look for isolated showers and possibly a few storms early becoming more numerous during the afternoon but still scattered. Humid conditions linger through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and highs will be a little warmer thanks to the drier air.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday, but as temperatures drop going into the middle of the work week some pleasant weather is on the way.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s as drier air moves in with more seasonable air going into the end of next week

