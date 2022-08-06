Warmer with isolated chances for rain Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will lessen in coverage going into the overnight hours with only isolated chances going into Sunday. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with humid conditions.

Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could have some heavy downpours, but most of the tri-state will be rain-free! Humidity will continue to make things sticky throughout the end of the weekend and into next week.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with only isolated chances and much of the day featuring partly cloudy skies. Highs will be close to 90 in parts of the tri-state. However, unsettled weather takes hold going into Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected as a cold front slows down in the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures will be knocked down a little because of the rain-cooled air and cloud cover, reaching the lower 80s on the thermometer. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall once again on Tuesday and Wednesday in the region - stay tuned as we get closer!

The front passes the tri-state on Thursday as the moisture exits the Ohio River Valley. Skies will be partly cloudy with humidity dropping through the day. Then expect Chamber of Commerce weather with much lower humidity! Thursday evening through Sunday will have overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!

